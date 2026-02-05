The lament “Gün Ağarır” ("The Day Dawns"), sung by Simge Sağın and created for earthquake-affected regions, is more than just a musical work; it stands out as a powerful symbol of solidarity, hope and the will to rise again. The visuals accompanying the piece highlight the reconstruction efforts underway in 11 provinces affected by the disaster, while including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s words: “Trust us, believe in us; we have never left our citizens in hardship, in need, or on the streets and we never will.”

The lyrics – “Born again / With hope and pride / Lighting the horizons / Our determination never ends / The day will break / My wounds will heal / The love for my homeland / Multiplies in my heart / Don’t cry / Hope is always here / A hand will reach out / Tomorrow will come” – bring the lament to life, rising as a beacon of hope against the darkness following the earthquake.

A notable aspect of the project lies in its filming process. The production, handled by Rumble Agency, took place across all 11 affected provinces, faithfully capturing on-site reconstruction efforts. This comprehensive approach strengthened both the authenticity and emotional impact of the work.

Turkish singer Simge Sağın. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Simge Sağın’s dedication to the project is particularly commendable. Emphasizing that everyone should contribute when it comes to the nation and the people, Sağın accepted the offer without hesitation. She performed the song without expecting any payment and delivered it to the relevant ministry, exemplifying remarkable solidarity.

“Gün Ağarır” reminds us of the healing power of art, conveying in a powerful way that wounds can be mended together and hope exists in every circumstance. The contribution of everyone involved, especially the artist’s compassion, deserves recognition. After all, sometimes a song can be like a hand, reaching out toward tomorrow.

Elegant tribute to Turkish classical music

Under the “B’Aşka Şarkılar” concept, Göksel took the stage in a white gown for a sold-out concert, performing timeless pieces from Turkish Classical Music (Türk Sanat Müziği). Highlighting the importance of being part of this meticulous musical tradition in an era where AI-produced music is becoming common, she also shared childhood memories and paid tribute to Sezen Aksu from the stage.

Turkish singer Göksel performs on stage. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

One of Turkish pop music’s most accomplished female songwriters and performers, Göksel embraced the “B’Aşka Şarkılar” concept to explore the rich repertoire of Turkish Classical Music. The sold-out performance at Iş Sanat showcased her elegance and powerful interpretation, leaving an unforgettable impression.

Dressed in a white, majestic stage gown, Göksel expressed how special it is for her to participate in the carefully curated world of Turkish Classical Music today. She opened the concert with “Elbet Bir Gün Buluşacağız” ("We Will Surely Meet Again Someday") and throughout the night, she offered her unique interpretations of both popular and classic works. Highlights included “Sensiz Bensiz” ("Without You, Without Me") “Sen Kimseyi Sevemezsin” ("You Cannot Love Anyone"), “İnleyen Nağmeler” ("Wailing Melodies"), “Yaşanmamış Yıllar” ("Unlived Years") and “Affetmem Asla Seni” ("I Will Never Forgive You").

The repertoire, enriched by guitar and clarinet solos, continued with songs such as “Bir İhtimal Daha Var” ("There Is Another Possibility"), “Kaderimde Hep Güzeli Aradım” ("I Have Always Sought Beauty in My Destiny"), “Kara Gözler” ("Dark Eyes"), “Günün Birinde” ("Someday"), “Denize Bıraksam” ("If I Leave It to the Sea") and “Gündüzüm Seninle” ("My Day Is with You").