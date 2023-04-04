Famous tenor and General Director of the State Opera and Ballet, Murat Karahan, expressed his disappointment over Instagram constantly removing his videos, which were compared to the performances of Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

Although Karahan tried to explain that the videos were only mixed with Pavarotti's recordings, the videos continued to be removed from the platform.

Karahan has faced similar problems with his other posts on Instagram, featuring performances from the historical "Arena di Verona" stage in Italy and arias he sang at the National Opera in Latvia.

Instagram took swift action within five minutes of Karahan sharing his videos and removed them, citing copyright infringement as the reason, often comparing him to Pavarotti.

In his efforts to overcome this issue, Karahan tried cutting parts of the video but failed. He has even created a petition template, stating that he is a soloist and singing artist and will exercise his legal rights if the video is not restored.

Within a week or 10 days of filing his objections, Karahan received responses from Instagram representatives that his videos had been re-uploaded. However, the prolonged process causes problems with interaction, resulting in delays.

Despite his repeated efforts, Karahan faces challenges showcasing his talents on social media.