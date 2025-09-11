Some places carry a rhythm of their own and Bozcaada is one of them. This September, that rhythm came alive through music, art and a sense of collective presence during the Bozcaada Jazz Festival, held from Sept. 5-7 under the theme “Embodiment.”

The opening notes belonged to Kerem Görsev and Ferid Odman, two of Türkiye’s leading jazz voices, who set the stage for a weekend where music was not only heard but also felt. The theme invited audiences to experience jazz beyond sound through the body, through movement, and through shared space with nature and community.

But the festival extended beyond music. Visual art, too, became part of the conversation. Artist Meltem Şahin presented her work Oklasma Dancer (2025), a lenticular print created especially for the festival. Shifting with the viewer’s gaze, the piece echoed the festival’s exploration of embodiment: a reminder that perception itself can dance.

Over three days, internationally known acts such as Kokoroko, Electro Deluxe and Mohini Dey joined local talents on stages set against the island’s landscapes. Day blended into night as performances unfolded not only in concert spaces but also in workshops, discussions and yoga sessions, part of the festival’s (Discovery) program designed to broaden the idea of listening into one of living.

Sustainability has long been woven into the identity of the Bozcaada Jazz Festival, and this year it was underscored by a renewed partnership with Volkswagen, a supporter since 2018.

Performers take the stage at the Bozcaada Jazz Festival, Bozcaada, Türkiye, Sept. 6, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

The company introduced its fully electric ID.4 and ID.7 models to festivalgoers, pairing mobility with environmental awareness. Water refill stations and reusable containers reduced single-use plastics, while electric transfers across the island made the logistics of the festival quieter, cleaner and gentler on the island’s ecology.

The presence of Volkswagen Türkiye adds another rhythm to the festival. Supporting jazz is not just a gesture; it’s a statement that the festival can carry on, evolve and grow. Next year, let this support translate into even bolder moves more spaces for discovery, more bridges between disciplines. And with sustainability woven in, arriving in an all-electric ID.4 already feels like part of the ritual. Quiet, cool, almost cinematic. Jazz belongs in that silence.

Spending time on Bozcaada during the festival felt like a reminder of the rewards of doing something that nourishes the spirit. Attending a jazz concert, engaging with contemporary art, or simply pausing to listen all became small acts of renewal.

As the last notes faded and the island returned to its slower rhythm, one truth lingered: music, when joined with art, nature and a shared sense of care, can offer not just entertainment but a way to inhabit the world differently, if only for a weekend.

A general view of Bozcaada, Türkiye, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Explore island by bike

During the Bozcaada Jazz Festival weekend, the island wasn't only alive with music and art. It also became a testing ground for a new way of moving through its winding roads and vineyards: electric bicycles. On Bozcaada, the bike felt like a natural fit. Steep vineyard roads that normally require effort became effortless with electric assistance, turning the island ride into a smooth and sustainable journey.

What to do in Bozcaada

Bozcaada has its own rhythm, and the best way to feel it is through its food, beaches and a touch of spontaneity. Start with dinner at "Maya," then make your way to "Yalova" or "Vahit’in Yeri," which is my personal favorite for a long, slow meal. For the beach, Pelagos Beach Hotel stands out probably the best spot on the island to stretch out with a book and lose track of time.