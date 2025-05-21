The Italian music group "40 Fingers" will perform in Istanbul for the first time on Nov. 22 at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center (ICEC).

As a guitar quartet, the group will perform pieces such as "Sound of Silence," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Libertango," "Game of Thrones Theme," "Hotel California" and "Cinema Paradiso," offering unique arrangements and using the "fingerpicking" technique. They create harmony by blending four distinct personalities into a single sound.

The concert, organized by StagePass, aims to unite classical music enthusiasts with listeners who are open to modern interpretations.