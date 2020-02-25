Tekfen Philharmonic presented multiple award-winning Italian violinist, Anna Tifu, at its first concerts of the season this year.

The concerts, conducted by Aziz Shokhakimov, was held in Bursa on Feb. 25 and Eskişehir on Feb. 26.

The next concerts will be at the CSO Concert Hall in the capital Ankara and Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar on Feb. 27, 28 respectively.

In the concerts, the Italian musician will perform Ernest Chausson’s “Poeme” and Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane” on her Stradivarius violin made in 1716. The program will also feature Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1” and Emmanuel Chabrier's “Espaňa.”

Shining artist of success

Born in Cagliari, Italy, Anna Tifu started playing violin at the age of six, under the guidance of her father. At the age of eight, Tifu started performing in front of an audience and received the first prize in the Vittorio Veneto concerts.

Tifu performed as a soloist at the Orchestre National des Pays de la Loire at the age of 11 and sang Bruch's Violin Concerto at La Scala in Milan at the age of 12. She won the first prize at the Vioti Valsesia International Competition at the age of 14 and the Marcello Abbado International Competition in the same year. Anna Tifu received her music diploma at the age of 15 with an Honorary Award in Cagliari.

In 2004, she worked with the famous Italian violinist Salvatore Accardo at Walter Stauffer Academy and Santa Cecilia Academy in Siena, receiving a certificate of honor there. Supported by a scholarship by the Mozart Ensemble in Dortmund, the young violinist was accepted to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where she had the opportunity to work with experienced artists like Aaron Rosand, Shmuel Ashkenzay and Pamela Frank. She then went to Paris on a scholarship from the International Academy of Music in Cagliari, where she was awarded the title Diplome Superieur de Concertiste at Ecole Normale.

Tifu won the George Enescu Competition in Bucharest in 2007. She is considered one of the most successful violinists of her generation.

She has worked with many orchestras and chamber ensembles so far, including Ochestra Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Orchestra Nazionale della RAI di Torino, Orchestra della Fondazione Arena di Verona, Orchestra del Teatro Carlo Felice di Genova, Orchestra Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini, Orchestra Haydn di Bolzano e Trento, Orchestra del Teatro La Fenice di Venezia among others.

Tifu also had the opportunity to work with leading maestros in the music world, including Yuri Temirkanov, Gustavo Dudamel, Diego Matheuz, David Afkham, Juraj Valcuha, John Axelrod, Christoph Poppen, Justus Frantz, Cristian Mandeal, Horia Andreescu, Sergiu Commissiona, Lü Jia, Giampaolo Bisanti, Julian Kovatchev, Hubert Soudant, Gerard Korsten and Gabor Ötvös.