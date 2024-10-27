The Izmir State Symphony Orchestra held a special concert in Sofia to celebrate the 101st anniversary of Türkiye's Republic Day, fostering a bridge of friendship between Türkiye and Bulgaria.

Organized by Bulgarian Culture Minister Nayden Todorov and Turkish Ambassador to Sofia Mehmet Sait Uyanık, with support from the Turkish company Alkomet, the concert took place at Sofia's "Bılgariya" Hall on Saturday.

Under the direction of conductor Gürer Aykal, the concert featured pianist Gökhan Aybulus performing works by Tchaikovsky, Liszt and Ulvi Cemal Erkin. The event conveyed a message of friendship through the universal language of music.

Before the concert, Aykal told Anadolu Agency (AA), "Music has always been the strongest bridge between cultures. It removes the borders between us and brings us closer together."

Aykal noted the long history of musical collaboration between Bulgaria and Türkiye dating back to the 1970s. "When you see a Bulgarian or a Turk together, they are like siblings. Our tastes, even our eating habits, are the same. There’s nothing different between us."

Aykal emphasized the importance of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s music revolution during Türkiye's modernization. He mentioned witnessing Sofia's opera culture during his tenure as a military attaché from 1913 to 1915 and wanting to bring that culture to Türkiye.

He highlighted the growing popularity of Turkish music worldwide, particularly that of Ahmet Adnan Saygun, who he has conducted extensively in the U.S.

"I consider Bulgarians as friends and neighbors," Aykal added. "I feel at home in Sofia. I’ve always felt this peace and comfort here."

Reflecting on his passion for music, Aykal said, "I hear every sound as a note, even car horns; they all become music to me. The most beautiful art that humanity has come together to create is music. It makes us human and encourages thought."

He described Ulvi Cemal Erkin's piece "Köçekçe" as a fusion of Turkish and Bulgarian musical traditions. "Our talented young pianist Gökhan Aybulus plays with such skill; he truly brings the piano to life. He will perform the Franz Liszt concerto."

Aykal noted that the concert, coinciding with the 101st anniversary of the republic, adds special significance, allowing Bulgarian art lovers to feel the warmth of friendly Türkiye.

Celebrating 50 years

Özge Tanrıver, director of the Izmir State Symphony Orchestra, expressed her excitement about being in Sofia during the 101st anniversary of the Republic. She shared that the orchestra is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

"We are thrilled to be here thanks to the invitation from Minister Todorov, who conducted our orchestra years ago, and the contributions of Ambassador Uyanık," Tanrıver said.

Culture Minister Todorov, speaking at the concert’s opening, expressed his happiness to celebrate Türkiye's national holiday with those who appreciate Turkish music culture.

"I am honored to witness the special performance of the Izmir State Symphony Orchestra at the Bulgaria Concert Hall. I consider it one of the most impressive orchestras I have encountered," he said.

Turkish Ambassador Uyanık also conveyed his happiness in celebrating the Republic's anniversary through music that inspired Atatürk while shaping the values of the Republic.

"I personally want to thank Minister Todorov for his ongoing support and commitment to strengthening our cultural ties. The idea for this concert came from Minister Todorov, who has a deep appreciation for this orchestra," he stated.

The concert was attended by numerous ambassadors, diplomats and Bulgarian artists and musicians interested in Turkish culture.