American musician Jazzmeia Horn took the stage at the 32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV). The concert was held at the Swissotel The Bosphorus Sultan Park, where Horn connected with jazz enthusiasts.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Horn shared that she felt very welcomed during her first visit to Türkiye. While she hasn’t yet had the opportunity to deeply explore Turkish culture, her initial experiences with the people have been very positive and friendly.

Horn’s concert repertoire featured songs from her latest album, "Messages," including tracks like “Free Your Mind,” “Submit to the Unknown” and “Don’t Forget Your Love.” She shared insights about the themes behind her music:

“Most of my songs are about love and taking care of oneself. As a mother, sometimes it’s a bit difficult to prioritize self-care. Being a musician, traveling and managing all these things together is challenging. I’ve tried to embed this message in my music. I believe it’s very important not to forget yourself and the love inside you. I am very hopeful because all my thoughts are positive. I truly hope everything goes well, and I am very excited about that.”

Horn emphasized the importance of young people who want to become music writers or composers taking their craft seriously:

“If you want to be a surgeon, you need to go to school and learn how to operate; otherwise, you cannot perform surgery. Similarly, jazz is a culture, a way of life. You really have to work at it – it’s not something you wake up one morning and suddenly learn. But if you believe in it mentally, you can succeed. If you think you can’t do it, then you won’t.”

At the concert, Jazzmeia Horn shared works that enrich traditional musical foundations with modern themes and styles, captivating the festival audience.

Recognized as one of jazz’s innovative voices through her vocal talent and compositions, Horn has been nominated for Grammy Awards for her albums. Her strong sense of rhythm and unique voice captivated listeners on the festival stage.

In addition to her performance, Horn attracted attention with her colorful dresses and accessories that reflect her roots. She was accompanied by Joel Holmes on piano, Ameen Saleem on bass and Ryan Sands on drums.

The 32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival will continue to bring music lovers together until July 17.