Global pop icon Jennifer Lopez captivated thousands of fans in Istanbul with a spectacular live performance at Festival Park Yenikapı, as part of the Istanbul Festival organized by Focus Istanbul Event Management.

Opening the night with her smash hit "On The Floor," Lopez set the tone for an unforgettable evening. The American superstar performed a mix of songs from her latest album alongside fan favorites, delivering an energetic and emotional show that thrilled the audience.

An aerial view of the concert stage, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 5 , 2025. (AA Photo)

Visibly excited to be back in Türkiye, Lopez greeted the crowd warmly and shared how much she had been looking forward to the night. She expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, encouraging the audience to join her in singing and celebrating together.

The crowd – filled with notable figures from the worlds of art, cinema and music – responded with overwhelming energy, singing along and dancing throughout the performance.

The Istanbul Festival, which runs until Aug. 17, offers a wide array of entertainment and cultural experiences. Visitors can enjoy a diverse range of experiences, from gourmet street food and international cuisine to sports and leisure activities, including FIBA-standard basketball, esports tournaments, RopeLand – a vertical wind tunnel – and a funfair.