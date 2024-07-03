Legendary British rock band Jethro Tull, recognized as a pioneer of modern rock music, will meet music enthusiasts in Istanbul on Nov. 23.

According to a statement from Kod Music Organization, the Grammy-winning group, known worldwide for their music and over 60 million album sales, will perform at Volkswagen Arena.

The band, featuring flute, vocals and acoustic guitar by lead vocalist Ian Anderson, will be joined by Jack Clark on guitar and vocals, Scott Hammond on drums, John O'Hara on keyboards and vocals and David Goodier on bass guitar and vocals.

Tickets for the concert, where a repertoire spanning from their debut album "This Was" to their latest "RökFlöte" will be performed, will go on sale on July 4 on ticket platforms.

Founded by Anderson in 1967, Jethro Tull has performed over 3,000 concerts in more than 40 countries. Their musical journey began with their debut album "This Was" in 1968, followed by the iconic "Aqualung" in 1971.

The group earned a Grammy Award for their 1987 album "Crest of a Knave" and recently delighted fans with their latest album, "RökFlöte," released last year.

Renowned for their progressive, folk and hard rock works, Jethro Tull has carved out a unique place in the music world, influencing bands such as Iron Maiden, Pearl Jam and Kansas.