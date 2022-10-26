The last letter by John Lennon, the legendary lead singer of the Beatles band, a great talent who brought a different dimension to the understanding of music in the world, sold at auction for $64,000.

Written by Lennon on Dec. 8, 1980, hours before he was shot in New York, the letter was put up for auction and fetched a price only a devoted fan would be willing to pay.

Lennon sent the letter, the last legal document to be signed, to his accountant, Barry Nichols. In his letter, Lennon listed the names of three representatives he chose to vote for at the annual meeting of the Beatles company, which was being held in London in nine days. "Please find enclosed form of Proxy signed by John Lennon," the letter said.

Hours after Lennon wrote this letter, while returning from the recording studio with his wife, Yoko Ono, he was shot multiple times outside his New York apartment by a mentally deranged fan named David Chapman. Lennon died at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City.

The murder had a great impact on popular culture, as his tragic death still echoes today. After the tragic event, fans around the world mourned by buying Lennon's albums with sales hitting records. Lennon's untimely death still arouses deep sadness in the world. In addition, new generations of fans continue to admire him and his work. After his death, Lennon was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Rock and Roll of Fame in 1994.

The 17-day online auction by Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house announced the bid that was offered early Saturday morning, disclosing the identity of the buyer. The letter was expected to sell for between $30,000 and $50,000.