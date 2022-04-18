K-pop sensation BTS is preparing to release a new studio album this summer, the band's label announced. According to further information provided by BTS's management agency, Big Hit Music, the album will be out on June 10 with more details to follow.

The popular seven-member boyband from South Korea has produced numerous albums, including two U.K. number ones, and collaborated with rock band Coldplay last year on the track "My Universe."

A statement posted by their label to the Korean web platform Weverse said: "Hello. This is Big Hit Music.

BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, in Las Vegas, U.S, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo)

"BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022.

"Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.

"We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you." Since their debut in 2013, BTS has won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which included giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

Across their career, the group has won a host of awards including nods at the MTV European and Video Music Awards.

BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, in Las Vegas, U.S, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo)

For the past two years, they have also been nominated in the Brit Awards international group category and for the Grammy Awards best pop duo/group performance prize.

The K-pop superstars were recently named the 2021 global recording artist of the year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), making them the first act to win the award for two consecutive years.