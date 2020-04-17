Mark Eliyahu, who synthesizes Eastern and Western music with modern instruments, will introduce his first Turkish song, “Nefes Yerine,” performed with Fuat Güner, for art lovers.

The video clip shot in various venues in Istanbul before the quarantine will be released soon, according to a statement.

Speaking on the performance, Eliyahu said he met Güner during the program “Aramızda Müzik Var” ("There is Music Between Us") on the TV channel TRT 2.

Mark Eliyahu (L) and Fuat Güner performed "Nefes Yerine" together. (AA Photo)

Emphasizing that Turkey and Turkish culture have always been very special to him, Eliyahu said: “I have been very impressed by the Turkish people, culture and, of course, music. My fan base in Turkey has grown over the last five years, and I spend a lot of time in Turkey.” “I was waiting for the right time and the right person to do my first Turkish song. I feel very lucky to have met Fuat Güner. We met when they wanted to shoot an episode with me, and since the first second we met, we have never lost touch. When I composed this song, I could hear the lyrics that Fuat Güner would write, so I contacted him. He also liked the song and wrote great lyrics that fit exactly with the music. Working with him on this song was a great privilege for me and a very special experience that I will never forget,” he said.

Pointing out that “Nefes Yerine” contains feelings of connection, love and waking, Eliyahu said: “Born out of the deepest part of our hearts, I hope it can touch the deepest part of your heart as well. I am happy to release it, and the song is yours now. I wish the world better times.”