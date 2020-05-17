Kazakh singer Arslanbek Sultanbekov, who earned a reputation for his song “Dombra," launched his interpretation of Yunus Emre’s "Yalan Dünya" (Transitory Life) recently.

Sultanbekov, a composer and one of the leading singers of the Turkish world, presented the track in his 12-track album with the same title to music fans in more than 200 digital media.

The album was arranged by Islam Satyrov and was released by Bozdağ Music House, a subsidiary of Bozdağ Film Production which aims to carry distinguished interpreters and their works in Turkey and the Turkish world to the international platform.

A video clip was shot by Bozdağ Film Production for the hymn called “Yalan Dünya,” one of the major works of Yunus Emre and the outstanding track in the album.

Directed by Kamil Aydın, the video clip was shot at the Atik Valide Complex, the last work of Mimar Sinan, in Istanbul's Üsküdar district.

The track consists of the string instrument horsehair qopuz, with its strings made of original horsehair, which is seen in the epics of Dede Korkut and considered to be the ancestor of the modern violin. Sultanbekov plays dombra, Yerzhan Arkabayev plays horsehair qopuz, Eyüp Hamis plays ney, Damir Yakubov plays classical guitar, Selim Boyacı plays oud and Mustafa İşleyen plays percussion.