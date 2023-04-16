Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That will be part of a diverse lineup at a concert celebrating the coronation of King Charles as organizers have presented it as an opportunity to commemorate a new era in British history.

The formal coronation ceremony for Charles, who became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last September, will occur at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

The following day attention turns to Windsor Castle, west of London, where 20,000 members of the public and special guests attend the concert, which will also be broadcast on television and radio.

U.S. music star Richie said: "To share the stage with the other performers at the Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it will be an honor and a celebration."

The lineup includes opera star Andrea Bocelli, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced the performers who will produce and broadcast the showcase.

In addition, "The Coronation Choir," a group created by community choirs and amateur singers from across Britain, will appear alongside "The Virtual Choir," which comprises singers from across the Commonwealth.

The BBC said the concert's centerpiece would see iconic locations across the United Kingdom lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

"It will feature a broad mix of music spanning pop to classical, along with spoken word and dance performances reflecting arts and culture from around the U.K. and the wider Commonwealth," the British broadcaster said.