The world-renowned opera academy La Scala will commemorate one of the greatest divas of world opera stages, known as "La Diva Turca," the Turkish Diva Leyla Gencer on her 15th death anniversary in Istanbul.

Members of the La Scala Academy, where Leyla Gencer served until her death on May 10, 2008, will perform a concert at Istanbul's Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall (CRR) in her memory.

At the show, James Vaughan, the head vocal coach of La Scala Academy, will accompany soprano Sara Rossini and baritone Paolo Ingrasciotta on the piano.

The undated archive photo shows Leyla Gencer, aka "La Diva Turca" of La Scala opera house. (DHA Photo)

The concert will feature pieces from Gioachino Rossini's "The Barber of Seville," Charles Gounod "Faust," Mozart's "All Women Do It, The School for Lovers," Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" and "La Boheme," and finally Giuseppe Verdi's "Falstaff" and "La Traviata" operas.

The concert will take place at CRR on May 10.