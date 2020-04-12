Singers, actors and athletes have been confined to their houses like millions around the world. Celebrities have been offering home concerts, training sessions and videos encouraging people to join social causes, during social distancing.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Hispanic singers started livestreaming home concerts. Artists such as Alejandro Sanz, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Gloria Estefan, Reik, Carlos Vives, Jesse and Joy, Juanes and Paulina Rubio started offering concerts from home.

Stars like Shakira are taking the opportunity to expand their knowledge of new topics. The Colombian singer, who is one of more than 47 million in Spain under quarantine, posted a video on social media taking an ancient philosophy class online. She has not given up her usual political activism. She received backlash online after asking governments to allow parents to go for walks with their children during the quarantine. "If dogs are allowed to go for walks, and adults are allowed to go to the shops, we must find a solution to allow children these same rights, children need sunshine and fresh air for their mental and physical health," she said on Twitter.

Football stars have also been training at home, donating money and resources and using social media as a platform to show appreciation for health care workers. Colombian Falcao Garcia, who plays for Galatasaray in Turkey, promoted a challenge encouraging people to stay active while at home during the pandemic doing as many sit-ups as possible in 45 seconds.

Barcelona's captain Lionel Messi donated around 1 million euro ($1.01 million) to clinics in Spain and Argentina. Actors have also pitched in with money and involved themselves in supporting social causes. Modern Family Colombian co-star Sofia Vergara took to social media to invite followers to make donations for struggling families in Colombia. She also shared her gratitude toward doctors, nurses, health care workers and first responders. But the quarantine also brings laughter and fun. In the absence of hair salons and barbershops, Vergara showed off the "perfect" trim she gave to her niece, Claudia.