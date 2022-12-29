The king of reggae, Bob Marley's grandson Joseph Marley dies at the age of 31.

Political figures in Jamaica, including supporters and fans, paid their respects to the musician after his death was announced.

South Florida radio station WZPP RADIO was among the first to announce the news, claiming that Joseph was found dead inside a vehicle. A representative of Joseph later confirmed his death to Rolling Stone.

However, Joseph's cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange expressed sadness over the musician's death.

Jamaica's opposition leader Mark J Golding said: "I just learned about the tragic loss of 'Jo Mersa' Marley. A talented young reggae artist, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, he was just 31 years old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow that no parent should face, and I wish my condolences to Stephen and his entire family."

Joseph, whose stage name is “Jo Mersa,” released his first EP "Comfortable" in 2014. The album of six songs featured reputed reggae musicians such as Wayne Marshall and Jemere Morgan as guest artists.

His second album "Eternal" was released in 2021 and featured artists such as Busy Signal and Melii.

Joseph also appeared on Morgan Heritage's Grammy award-winning album "Strictly Roots."