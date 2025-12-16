World-renowned singer, songwriter and actor Chris Isaak will meet music lovers in Istanbul in the summer of 2026 as part of the Epifoni 10th Anniversary Concert Series.

According to a statement from Epifoni, Isaak – who has enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years – will take the stage on June 20, 2026, at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater.

A platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated artist, Chris Isaak has released 13 studio albums and produced 12 hit singles throughout his career. Iconic songs such as “Wicked Game,” “Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing,” and “Blue Hotel” have reached millions of listeners worldwide, amassing a total of 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

Isaak’s music has also been featured in numerous acclaimed films, including “Eyes Wide Shut,” “True Romance,” “Blue Velvet,” and “Wild at Heart,” further cementing his influence on popular culture.

Honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Honors, Chris Isaak celebrated the 35th anniversary of his legendary album “Heart Shaped World” last year. The album’s standout track, “Wicked Game,” continues to symbolize the artist’s breakthrough and enduring global success.