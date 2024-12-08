Renowned multi-instrumentalist Chano Diaz Limaco, a leading figure in traditional Andean music, spoke about his craft, blending ancient instruments from the Andes with Western musical approaches.

“Our unique music mixes the sounds of instruments born from the mountains with Western methods, creating a way to understand life and the world through our own lens,” Limaco said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Limaco visited Türkiye for a concert organized by the Peruvian Embassy in Ankara to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Ayacucho, a turning point in Spanish America's independence.

Performing with traditional instruments like the charango, Ayacucho guitar, quena and zampona, Limaco described Andean music as a fusion of ancient Andean sounds and Western musical traditions.

He emphasized its deep cultural roots, stating, “Our music is a tradition that reflects the Peruvian cosmovision, mixing Western techniques with our distinctive sounds to offer a unique perspective on life and the world.”

Limaco sees this genre as a form of cultural resistance, emphasizing its resilience and vitality over the centuries. He highlighted that Andean music carries messages of peace and spirituality to the world.

Visiting Türkiye for the first time, Limaco expressed his delight at being in the country. Thanking the Peruvian Embassy for organizing the event, he shared his hopes of collaborating with Turkish musicians.

Speaking about a workshop on traditional Peruvian Andean music held at Ankara University’s State Conservatory Concert Hall, Limaco noted, “I know Türkiye is a multicultural country deeply connected to its traditions.”

He praised the Turkish people's cultural pride, saying, “Turkish culture is very impressive because it places its values above all else.”

Limaco added that Turks have a remarkable ability to manage joy and festivities, and he admired Turkish music.

Reflecting on the global diversity in musical approaches, Limaco remarked, “It’s essential to first embrace our own sounds.” He stressed the importance of expressing cultural values through music, pointing out Türkiye’s ability to represent its heritage as an inspiring example for the world.

Limaco also enjoyed exploring Ankara, appreciating the blend of modern and historical architecture in the city. “I was fascinated by seeing modern and historic buildings side by side,” he said, adding that his visit left a lasting impression.