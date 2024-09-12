Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi, a prominent figure in contemporary classical music, gave a concert Wednesday in Istanbul.

During the concert at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater, Einaudi performed beloved pieces such as "Corale," "Waterways," "Walk," "Underwood," "Newton's Cradle" and "Orbits."

The approximately two-hour performance concluded with the song "Experience" from his 2013 album "In a Time Lapse."

Despite the first few minutes of the concert being rainy, the audience, who did not leave their seats, gave Einaudi a standing ovation.

Due to the high demand following the announcement of his first concert, Einaudi added another performance in Istanbul and will take the stage again at the same venue Thursday evening.

Einaudi's musical journey began under the guidance of his amateur pianist mother.

He studied with several masters, including Azio Corghi, Luciano Berio and Karlheinz Stockhausen.

Starting his career as a classical music composer, Einaudi later produced works in various styles such as pop, rock, folk and world music.

He also contributed compositions for ballet, cinema and theater productions, further showcasing his versatility and creative depth.