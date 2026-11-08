American rapper Macklemore said Friday that nine major U.S. arenas had rejected plans to host concerts in support of Palestine, accusing venue operators of blocking the events after learning they were part of his Free Palestine benefit tour.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, the Grammy-winning artist said he had planned to bring the tour to the U.S. following successful concerts in Dublin, Paris and London.

"After weeks of reaching out, nine major American arenas have turned us down,” he wrote, naming Madison Square Garden, Prudential Center, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, Crypto.com Arena, Chase Center and Climate Pledge Arena.

Macklemore said his team had received available dates at the venues through the end of the year by mid-September, but those opportunities disappeared once the operators learned the concerts would benefit Palestine.

"The doors were closed,” he said, adding that he had never experienced anything similar in more than two decades of touring.

The rapper accused powerful figures in the entertainment industry of attempting to silence artists who publicly support Palestinians, arguing that commercial interests were being prioritized over freedom of expression.

"We live in a country that prides itself on freedom of speech,” he wrote, questioning why wealthy individuals could determine which causes artists were allowed to support.

He also criticized intimidation and suppression of pro-Palestinian voices, saying he regretted not speaking publicly about similar experiences earlier.

Macklemore praised the European leg of his tour, saying three sold-out concerts brought together tens of thousands of people and more than 40 artists and speakers supporting Palestinian rights.

Despite the setbacks, he vowed to continue organizing benefit concerts, potentially outside the U.S.

"Our commitment to raising funds and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people remains the same,” he said.

"We will build our own stages.”