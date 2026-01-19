World-renowned Turkish star Tarkan’s second concert night in his sold-out series at Volkswagen Arena on Jan. 17, 2026, was an unforgettable experience for thousands of music fans. From the moment the megastar stepped onto the stage, the crowd was electrified. Famous personalities from the art and entertainment world joined the audience in supporting Tarkan on this thrilling night.

After meeting his fans during his European Tour last summer, Tarkan returned to the stage in Istanbul for another spectacular performance. True to his signature style, the megastar delivered an unforgettable musical feast that left a lasting mark on his audience.

The concert series in Istanbul began with immense excitement last night, gathering thousands of people in the arena. Tarkan’s second performance in the city continued with high energy, a stunning stage show, and a setlist full of hits that had the crowd singing along. The enthusiastic audience at Volkswagen Arena followed every song, ensuring that the energy never dropped for a moment.

A general view of Tarkan taking the stage at Volkswagen Arena, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 17, 2026.

Stars at Tarkan's 2nd night

Once again, the second night saw a gathering of prominent figures from the art and social scenes. Among the lively crowd, guests like Mabel Matiz, Pınar Altuğ and Burcu Biricik sang along with Tarkan’s beloved songs, showing their excitement and support throughout the night. The stars were seen keeping their phones out, capturing the electrifying atmosphere and singing together with the megastar.

Sold-out series continues

Tarkan’s concert marathon, which has been met with overwhelming interest, will continue at Volkswagen Arena on Jan. 20, 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31. The tickets, which sold out days in advance, are a testament to how eagerly awaited Tarkan’s return to Istanbul was.

Onstage, Tarkan was accompanied by a talented group of musicians, including Can Şengün on electric guitar, Alp Ersönmez on bass guitar, Volkan Öktem on drums, Ayhan Günyıl and Ateş Berker Öngören on acoustic guitar, Serhat Ersöz and Matthew Erdem on keyboards, Göksun Çavdar on clarinet, Özdemir Güz on oud and backing vocalists Faruk Emre Kürklüoğlu and Ozan Öztürk. The talented ensemble brought Tarkan’s live performance to new heights, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience for all.