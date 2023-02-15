The iconic metal band Metallica donated $250,000 through their foundation to aid relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes that occurred in Türkiye last Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least 35,000 people in the country.

"All Within My Hands (AWMH) is contributing $125,000 grants to Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen to assist in funding much-needed medical aid and meals,” the foundation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The AWMH has strong, established partnerships with these organizations, and we remain committed to supporting both because of their ability to reach the source of destruction and provide aid to the affected communities and individuals," it added.

Direct Relief is actively responding to the crisis through its network of regional healthcare partners. The organization is fulfilling requests for medical supplies, with over 22 tons already allocated, such as emergency medical packs, antibiotics, and personal hygiene kits.

World Central Kitchen has activated its meal distribution channels and set up a large-scale response that establishes and utilizes its own kitchens. The organization is currently distributing over 125,000 meals per day, totaling over 600,000 meals within one week.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces: Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa, leaving behind a trail of destruction.