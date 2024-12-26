Motive, one of the most promising new talents in Turkish rap, is ready to offer music lovers an unforgettable experience with his highly anticipated new album, "Taycan." As one of the most anticipated projects in 2024, "Taycan" showcases Motive's artistic vision, demonstrating his growth as a unique and influential artist in the rap world. With its mix of cutting-edge production and powerful lyricism, this album is set to make a significant impact.

Following the release of "Taycan v1," this enhanced version takes the album to new heights, featuring a total of 20 fresh tracks. The production, led by Pango, is complemented by contributions from the world-renowned production duo Cubeatz, who have worked with global stars like Drake, Travis Scott and Future. Cubeatz’s involvement brings an international edge to the album, helping Motive expand its reach beyond Türkiye.

Turkish rap artist Motive. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Diverse collaborations

What truly sets Taycan apart is its impressive lineup of collaborations, which add both energy and diversity to the project. Motive teams up with artists like Murda, YKKE and Savana Ekibi, each bringing their own unique flavor to the album. Savana Ekibi, in particular, brings a high-energy vibe that complements Motive's intense and introspective lyrics. The fusion of these artists’ styles creates a dynamic sound that’s sure to resonate with a wide audience, establishing Taycan as one of 2024’s standout albums.

Motive is also preparing for an unforgettable live experience to kick off 2025. On Jan. 18, the Motive Faena arena concert will celebrate the release of Taycan and deliver a thrilling performance for fans. Savana Ekibi will join Motive on stage and fans can expect some exciting surprises.

According to Savana Ekibi, the concert is expected to be one of the most memorable events of 2025. Motive plans to break his own concert attendance record, making this event even more special. With his dynamic energy, passion for music, and spectacular stage presence, Motive’s concert is poised to be a historic moment in Turkish rap.

Get ready to start 2025 with Motive and don’t miss the chance to witness this groundbreaking event!