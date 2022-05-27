Bringing thousands of local and foreign musicians together with listeners since 1999, Babylon returns to revive Istanbul with a music festival. The "Kendine Has Babylon Soundgarden" music festival will be held at Yapıkredi bomotiada on May 28-29. Participants will have the opportunity to experience different activities besides the music, with the festival also offering menus specially prepared for the festival.

A poster for Kendine Has Babylon Soundgarden music festival.

During the two-day festival, Dutch electronic duo Weval, who combines their dynamic electro-funk style with strong synth arrangements and melodic styles; indie-folk band Yüze Yüzeyken Konuşuruz; Gaye Su Akyol, who bring the contraries of traditional music, futurist surf and post-punk; VEYasin, who gained great acclaim with his project Hey! Douglas mixing psychedelic and funk songs from the 70s with disco rhythms; Artz and Bugy, one of the productive and successful producers of the rap scene with their new school hip-hop, trap and urban productions; Sattas, one of the leading reggae groups of the local music scene, combining jazz, ska, dub and rock forms in their music; multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Dilan; Mert Demir; Istanbul-based group Bosphoroots, founded on the basis of roots reggae; Geeva Flava, who interprets jazz, rock, folk music, electronic music and progressive genres; Simba Roots Sound System, the local representative of the sound system culture and Balkan Marching Band will perform for the Istanbulite listeners.

In Babylon, DJ sets in the courtyard and Populist will also host Kaan Düzarat, Hünkar, Garan Garan, Volkan Judocu, Bantmag DJs, Discolog, Murat Beşer & Levent Şen, Ras Memo & Da Frogg throughout two days, maintaining the festival spirit all day long. The tickets for the event may be purchased from Biletix.