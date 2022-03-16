In the second part of "Phoenix Rising," in which Evan Rachel Wood relates her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, the actress has more horrible allegations against Marilyn Manson, her former fiancee.

The second part of the actress’ documentary "Phoenix Rising - Part II: Stand Up,” which hit HBO Max Tuesday and will premiere on HBO Wednesday night, levels horrifying claims of torture she suffered at the hands of the rockstar, who she began dating in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood attends the premiere of "Ides of March" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo)

Shortly after their relationship began, Wood alleges, Manson, born Brian Warner, began depriving her of sleep and locking her in freezing cold rooms. He raped her in her sleep, she claims in "Phoenix Rising,” and she thinks he was dosing her with meth.

"There was a moment where things turned and I remember suddenly thinking that the drugs were a lot stronger than they had been,” Wood, now 34, says in the documentary. "My nose was bleeding all the time and I started getting scabs all over my body, all over my face.”

The "Westworld” actress also claims that Manson used a Nazi whip, branded with a swastika, on her and forced her to drink his blood.

"There was a piece of me absolutely taken and I felt it leave my body, I felt my brain change, I felt it almost calcify and the world is never the same,” she said.

Marilyn Manson performs on the Masters of Madness Tour at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Monday, June 17, 2013, in Columbia, Md. (AP)

"It’s just never the same, because everything that happens to you after that point is through the veil of this memory and you know ... that people are capable of doing something like this.”

When she left to film "Mildred Pierce,” which premiered in 2011, she discovered she was pregnant after Manson refused to wear a condom, she alleges. She got an abortion. That night, he allegedly made her cook him dinner.

After the abortion, Wood says, she became suicidal and checked herself into a mental health facility.

"When I got there, I could sleep because he didn’t know where I was,” she said in "Phoenix Rising.”

Eventually, Wood got out, but it took her years to realize the mental and emotional damage that had been caused.

Her advocacy for domestic abuse victims began long before she named Manson as her alleged accuser, but "Phoenix Rising” is personal. At one point in the documentary, she and other women who have made similar accusations against him compare their scars: an "M”-shaped brand near their private parts, meant to show loyalty.

Last month, Manson sued her for defamation, accusing her of spreading a "malicious falsehood.”

"I can’t obviously speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I’m not scared,” Wood said on "The View” Monday, the first time she’s spoken out about the lawsuit.

Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP)

"I am sad, because this is how it works. This is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes though, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don’t want to come forward. This was expected.”

She also said she made "Phoenix Rising” not to clear her name but as a warning to other women so they wouldn’t get stuck like she did.

In a statement through his lawyer, Manson "vehemently” denied all allegations.

”As we detailed in our lawsuit, nothing that Evan Rachel Wood, Illma Gore or their hand-picked co-conspirators have said on this matter can be trusted,” his lawyer told the Daily News Tuesday. "This is just more of the same. But, then again, what else would you expect from a group who have spread falsehood after falsehood about Brian and even went as far as to forge an FBI letter to further their phony claims?”

Los Angeles detectives seized hard drives from Manson’s home in November as part of the sheriff’s office’s ongoing investigation.