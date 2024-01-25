Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London showcased the Hammamizade Ismail Dede Efendi Turkish Classical Concert, featuring a rendition of Ottoman classical music composed by Dede Efendi, a highly influential figure in the 18th-19th century. Held on Wednesday, Jan. 24, the concert unfolded in the timeless setting of St. Mary’s Church Islington, a historic 12th-century masterpiece that added a touch of splendor to the musical experience.

The concert was a celebration of Turkish classical music and the legacy of Dede Efendi, who was born in 1778 in Istanbul and composed nearly 300 pieces, ranging from mystical Mevlevi rituals to secular tunes. The concert was organized under the auspices of YEE London.

The ensemble for the evening boasted a lineup of exceptionally talented musicians with Baha Yetkin on the oud and vocals, Serdar Yılmaz on the qanun, Alexandros Koustas on the classical kemenche, and Muammer Sağlam on the percussion. They played a selection of Dede Efendi’s compositions, each representing a different aspect of his musical style and legacy.

Hammamizade Ismail Dede Efendi, born in 1778, in Istanbul, was a luminary in the world of Turkish classical music, leaving an indelible mark as a composer, ney player and vocalist. He learned from esteemed figures such as Uncuzade Mehmet Emin Efendi and then Ali Nutki Dede of the Yenikapı Mevlevi Lodge in 1798. It was at this lodge where he drew the attention of Ottoman Sultan Selim III who established him among the favored composers of the time. Dede Efendi’s legacy endures through the survival of nearly 300 of his compositions. Today, his compositions stand as a testament to his enduring impact on Turkish classical music, capturing the essence of an era and a culture.

Among the pieces played was “Ey Büt-i Nev Eda Olmuşum Müptela" ("I Have Become Addicted to the Idol of Farewell"). The percussion created a rhythmic base and the kemenche played a soaring melody, while the oud and the vocals added depth and emotion. “Gitti de Gelmeyiverdi" ("Left and Never Came Back"), one of Dede Efendi’s most popular songs, was also one of the highlights of the evening. The kemenche and the vocals conveyed the grief and the qanun and the oud added some contrast and complexity.

The focal point of the night was “Yine Bir Gülnihal" ("Again a Rose Bush"), a famous Turkish waltz composed by Dede Efendi for his beloved Gülnihal Hanım. The piece was a fusion of Eastern and Western musical styles, and the qanun, oud, kemenche, percussions and vocals harmonized beautifully, expressing the love and devotion Dede Efendi must have felt. The audience was enchanted by the timeless beauty of this piece, which was a fitting tribute to Dede Efendi and his music.

The final piece was “Baharın Zamanı Geldi" ("The Time of Spring Has Come"), a celebration of the arrival of spring and one of his most cheerful tunes. The percussion created a festive mood and the kemenche played a lively melody, while the oud and the vocals added some warmth and charm.