Outdoor opera has returned to the Acropolis of Athens in Greece for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, with thousands of music fans enjoying a unique show.

They were welcomed back with "Rigoletto" by Giuseppe Verdi, staged at the ancient Herodion amphitheater below the Acropolis in Athens.

That was a welcome treat for fans of classical music after the Greek National Opera's (GNO) traditional summer performances were twice postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic restrictions.

"It took a long time, but we are very happy," a spokesperson for the Greek National Opera said on Friday.

An ensemble of the Greek National Opera performs Verdi's "Rigoletto" at the ancient Herodion amphitheater below the Acropolis in Athens, the first such performance since the pandemic. (DPA)

A day earlier, a Latvian tourist called the event "a fantastic evening and an unforgettable experience" after the opera came to a close.

An audience of more than 4,500 came to the marble Odeon amphitheater of Herodes Atticus, including lots of tourists and holidaymakers, the organizers said.

Dance, music and theater can all be seen during the summer at the amphitheater, including classical comedies and tragedies in Greek, mostly with English subtitles.