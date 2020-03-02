Berlin-based electronic music duo Booka Shade will give a concert at Istanbul’s Klein in Harbiye neighborhood on March 6. The duo will showcase a selection from their new album, which will be released at the beginning of May.

Booka Shade, aka Walter Merziger and Arno Kammermeier, have made a reputation for themselves as one of the most celebrated electronic acts to come out of Europe over the past two decades. Originally focusing on synth-pop, the duo Booka Shade quickly gained a strong following within electronic music. In 2002, they, together with M.A.N.D.Y., Thomas "DJ T." Koch and Peter Hayo, formed the now legendary dance label Get Physical Music, where they would have a platform for their own music. Three years later, in 2005, their extended play records – "Mandarine EP" and "Body Language" – managed international success. The following years soon welcomed an extensive body of work featuring a combination of stand-out albums and singles that quickly achieved further global success. The duo’s breakthrough performance was at Sonar in 2005. Later on, they earned widespread recognition with their innovative live shows and were even named one of Resident Advisor's top five live acts in the world in 2010. They have opened for legendary acts such as Depeche Mode and Kraftwerk while headlining stages at the likes of Coachella, Glastonbury, Rock Werchter and Red Rocks, just to name a few.

Their notable live sets have led to key mentions among a host of distinguished festival reviews, including placement within DJ Mag’s 10 Unforgettable Sets From The History Of Exit Festival. The duo’s fan base is in no way restricted to electronic music enthusiasts, with great success at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Lollapalooza, and more by utilizing their massive crossover potential, which is as evident in their billings as it is in their remix credits, including acts like Depeche Mode, Moby, Hot Chip, Kings of Leon, Woodkid, The Knife and many more.

Over 20 years, with dozens of extended-play records and six albums later, Booka Shade has become more than a household name. It has become synonymous with the spirit that drives electronic music and have set a precedent to which electronic music is still held today.