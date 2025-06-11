Renowned American pop icon Halsey has expressed excitement about her upcoming concert in Istanbul on Aug. 21 as part of her worldwide tour. Halsey is set to return to Istanbul again after a highly successful performance in 2022 that drew massive crowds and long queues.

In a heartfelt message to her Turkish fans, Halsey shared her enthusiasm about performing once again in one of her favorite cities in the world. “I am so excited to perform in one of my favorite cities in the world. Türkiye, you will always be a part of my heart,” she said, highlighting the special bond she feels with her audience in Türkiye.

Known for blending alternative rock, electronic and pop music into a unique style, Halsey has often expressed admiration for Turkish culture in interviews. Her upcoming concert at Yenikapı Festival Park promises an energetic and memorable night as she performs her greatest hits for her devoted fans.

After the unforgettable 2022 concert, remembered for its nonstop energy and queues stretching for kilometers, Halsey’s return to Istanbul is highly anticipated.