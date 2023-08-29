Dua Lipa, the pop sensation known for her music and style, sparked controversy with the intense meal offered by a Michelin star chef in Paris in a Vogue video where she ate a confit pigeon leg.

Lipa's decision is expected to attract criticism from animal rights activists and concerned individuals due to concerns about animal cruelty, particularly the act of attempting to consume it as if no food were left in the world.

It can be argued that consuming pigeon legs goes against ethical eating principles, as it involves the consumption of a bird that is often associated with urban wildlife and is not commonly raised for meat consumption. The controversial move most probably will ignite discussions about the ethics of meat consumption and the impact of celebrity endorsements on public behavior.

Celebrities have a responsibility to use their influence to promote sustainable and compassionate choices, and consuming a pigeon's leg seems to contradict these values.