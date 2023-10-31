Ufo361 is the talk of the town worldwide, especially in Europe, with a career comprising 10 albums and hundreds of singles featuring collaborations with various artists.

Born as Ufuk Bayraktar in 1988 in West Berlin, he grew up in Kreuzberg. He was introduced to hip-hop while involved in graffiti art at a young age. In 2010, he signed with the Hoodrich label founded by his friend Said. His first works were released on Oct. 7, 2011. His first hit song, "Ich bin ein Berliner," was released in September 2015, referencing John F. Kennedy's famous speech "Ich bin ein Berliner." The name "Ufo361" is derived from the postal code of Kreuzberg, 36/61.

The song made a significant impact in Germany and was shared by famous rappers like 187 Strassenbande, Haftbefehl and Fler. In less than eight months, Ufo361 released the song "Ich bin 2 Berliner," which climbed to the 13th position on the German charts. In April 2017, he founded his own label, Stay High. In mid-December 2017, he announced the establishment of his second label, 808. In 2020, he launched his clothing brand called No Hugs.

Ufo361 is widely recognized by diverse audiences in Türkiye. He recently released a new song called "VNVKIN," surprising his fans with a fresh beat and incorporating elements of rock with electronic guitar and powerful 808 kicks.

Rap music superstar Lvbel C5. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

'Bana Gönder'

Rap music superstar Lvbel C5 and RAF Camora have released their collaborative song "Bana Gönder," available on all digital platforms along with its music video on YouTube. The lyrics are written by Lvbel C5 and Raf Camora, and the song is produced by AKDO.

One of the unquestionably best names in rap music, Jefe, recently released his new single "NO LOVE." (Photo by Hakan Uç)

'NO LOVE'

One of the unquestionably best names in rap music, Jefe, recently released his new single "NO LOVE" to the delight of his fans. Following his last release in September, the successful artist, who has garnered millions of fans with several hit songs, wrote the lyrics for this track himself. The music and arrangement for "NO LOVE" are handled by Uğur Öztürk, who is known for his frequent hit productions. "NO LOVE" will be out soon under the SAVANA label.

Asil Slang (L) and Berrin Keklikler pose for their single "Allright." (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Asil Slang, Berrin Keklikler

Asil Slang and Berrin Keklikler invite the audience to dance to their new song, "Alright." They have released their new track, "Alright," produced by Bury. The lyrics and arrangement are by Asil Slang, with music composed by Asil Slang and Berrin Keklikler. The song, despite its intense sound, carries a positive message about everything being alright in daily life, inviting listeners to dance. This song, the final single before Asil Slang's upcoming Afropop album "Kırmızı Kar" in 2023, is available on all digital platforms.