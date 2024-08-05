Red Bull SoundClash provided an unforgettable night for music lovers at Volkswagen Arena.

Emerging rap stars Uzi and Güneş delivered exceptional performances specially prepared for the event, creating a memorable musical spectacle. Surprise guests Ismail YK and Summer Cem also dazzled the audience with their performances during the artists' WildCard selections.

Since 2006, Red Bull SoundClash has hosted numerous artists and audiences worldwide, and this year was no exception. Four thrilling rounds of entertainment offered a visual feast. In the first round, Uzi and Güneş performed "Paparazzi" and "Suçlarımdan Biri" in their styles. In the second round, the artists sang their songs and then completed them in their opponents' styles, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience.

In the final round, Uzi invited Summer Cem, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Redbull)

In the third round, Uzi was joined by influential figures from the rap world – Critical, Muti and Heijan – while Güneş was accompanied by Birkan Nasuhoğlu, the lead vocalist of Yedinci Ev Grubu. In the final round, Uzi invited Summer Cem, and Güneş invited Ismail YK to the stage, providing the audience with unforgettable moments.

The artists expressed their satisfaction with the event, saying: “We had been eagerly awaiting this night for months. Both of us prepared extensively, and we put in a lot of effort to give our audience an unforgettable concert experience. We hope the viewers enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Throughout 2022, UZI proudly featured on world-renowned music platforms, where he maintained his position at the top with 674 million streams in Türkiye, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Redbull)

Throughout 2022, UZI proudly featured on world-renowned music platforms, where he maintained his position at the top with 674 million streams in Türkiye. Talent, hard work and effort undoubtedly played a significant role in his success at such a young age. Yet, his investment in work and continual growth mainly sets UZI apart from his contemporaries. Not so long ago, he and his team materialized their studio plans and established a professional team for his own company, further professionalizing his work.

A musician born in 1998 with millions of streams to his name owes his success not only to the underlying beats and music codes but also to compatibility. Since his first step into the industry seven years ago, he has continued to improve his skills.

Güneş, a rising star in Turkish pop and R&B music, who has quickly captured the hearts of music enthusiasts with her previous releases, continues to make headlines with her successes, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Redbull)

Güneş is a rising star in the world of Turkish pop and R&B music, who has quickly captured the hearts of music enthusiasts with her previous releases and continues to make headlines with her successes.

Red Bull SoundClash, featuring audience evaluations through decibel and applause meters, delivered a night full of excitement and exceptional musical performances, leaving music enthusiasts thoroughly entertained.