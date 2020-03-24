“Red Bull Presents: Play at Home," the live concert series on Red Bull Turkey's official Instagram account, will host Kalben at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The musician, who is the second act to appear in the series, will perform songs from her new album “Kalp Hanım".

Launched for and during self-isolation, “Red Bull Presents: Play at Home" is creating unique experiences with the programs it is developing and bringing an unprecedented musical journey to its audience. Red Bull Turkey's official Instagram account hosted musicians Nilipek and Akın Sevgör in its first live concert series. The popular singers sang and answered questions.

Following Kalben, the series will continue to host many other popular singers. Gaye Su Akyol and Ali Güçlü Şimşek will take over the account at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, and at 9:30 p.m. on April 1, Gökhan Türkmen will be on air to perform his favorite songs.

In addition, a video recording of “Red Bull Presents: Play at Home,” has been released on Red Bull Turkey's official Instagram profile and made available to those who missed the live program.