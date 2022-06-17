After Beyonce drew worldwide attention by deleting her profile photo across all social media, the singer's official website hinted at a new project by only writing "B7," referring to her upcoming seventh album.

As anticipation grows, the website dropped the full name of the new album, "Act 1 of Renaissance," which will be her first solo album in six years. It will be the follow-up to 2016's "Lemonade," speculation on black identity and marital infidelity.

Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

When the new album's name was revealed, fans started to realize Beyonce had dropped the album's name in an interview with Harper's Bazaar nearly a year ago.

The singer's seventh studio album will be out on July 29. The album will have 16 tracks and consist of dance and country songs. According to some resources, Raphael Saadiq, a well-known songwriter, singer, and record producer, is confirmed to be the producer on Beyoncé's new album. Saadiq has previously worked with many talented artists such as Mary J. Blige and John Legend.