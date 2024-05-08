The singer and musician Kalben Sağdıç was reported to have been detained in a drug operation organized in Istanbul. During the search conducted at Sağdıç's residence, a type of drug called "skunk" weighing 15 grams in three pieces, along with 2,000 euros ($2,149.35), $730 and TL 1,500 were seized, and Sağdıç was detained under Article 188 of the Turkish Penal Code.

The singer-songwriter shot to fame in 2014 with her "Sofar" video for the song “Sadece” ("Just"). Since then, Kalben has released five studio albums and her star continues to shine. Her music consists of deep words and sweet melodies sung with an angelic voice as she strums the guitar.