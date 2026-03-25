World-renowned Turkish percussionist Burhan Öçal moves effortlessly between stages and cultures, blending the rhythms of Thrace with the universal language of funk in a musical journey that stretches from Roma traditions to jazz clubs across Europe and the U.S.

Speaking after a recent performance in Istanbul, Öçal reflected not only on his music but also on decades of friendships, a creative process rooted in improvisation, and a career that continues to evolve.

Now based in Switzerland, Öçal has performed extensively across Europe and the U.S., appearing in nearly every U.S. state. Yet he says he feels most at peace in his native Thrace, a region whose musical identity continues to shape his work.

With his darbuka, which he affectionately calls “Aladdin’s magic lamp,” Öçal describes his artistic path as one that transcends borders. Echoing the words of 14th-century Hurufi poet Nasimi, he likens his journey to “rising to the sky and observing the world.”

Öçal recently returned to Türkiye with his Crossing Bosporus Trio, performing alongside bassist Heiri Känzig and pianist Alex Wilson. The trio, who first connected in Switzerland, rely heavily on improvisation, often communicating through music rather than words. Their Istanbul concert lasted nearly two hours and drew an enthusiastic audience.

After the performance, Öçal surprised fans by inviting them backstage; an uncommon gesture that showed his reputation for warmth and accessibility. Still in his stage attire after a long day, he greeted attendees individually, asking where they had come from and how they enjoyed the concert, displaying what many described as a childlike excitement.

His latest project, Trakya Funk, brings together the musical spirit of Thrace with American influences, notably through his collaboration with internationally acclaimed bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma. The two musicians had previously worked together on Groove Alla Turca.

“It felt like we had known each other for a long time,” Öçal said of his first meeting with Tacuma. “After a sincere conversation, we realized that our two cultures had to come together. From that moment on, we started working.”

Describing Tacuma as both a respected colleague and a close friend, Öçal emphasized the human connection behind their decadeslong collaboration. “His passion for Türkiye and curiosity about our music brought us even closer,” he said, noting that their friendship has lasted more than 35 years.

The fusion of Tacuma’s funk background with Öçal’s distinctly Turkish rhythmic structures has intrigued listeners. Öçal explained that while funk is rooted in steady rhythms central to American jazz traditions, Turkish music often features complex, asymmetrical patterns.

“In the West, rhythms are usually in 4/4 or 3/4,” he said. “Our music has rich, irregular rhythms. At first, Western musicians have difficulty counting them, but especially in jazz, they enjoy discovering and playing these new patterns.”

Roma music from Thrace and the Balkans plays a central role in Öçal’s sound. He describes its essence as built on instruments such as the drum, darbuka and clarinet, creating a lively yet deeply textured atmosphere.

“The improvisational ability of Roma musicians is first a gift from God, and then a cultural heritage,” he said. “Like jazz, it is completely free and not bound by strict rules. When musicians play for themselves, that is when true music emerges.”

Öçal sees strong similarities between Roma musical traditions across Thrace and the Balkans, citing the use of complex time signatures such as 11/8 and 13/8 in countries like Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Asked about younger generations of Roma musicians, he said contemporary styles increasingly blend tradition with elements of pop and electronic music. “From what I observe, it’s becoming a mixture of all of these,” he said.

His own listening habits reflect a wide-ranging musical taste, from Turkish classical music (particularly the Hüzzam and Kürdilihicazkar maqams) to American jazz and Western classical composers.

“I admire Miles Davis,” he said. “And Bach ... I listen to all of his works. I also love folk songs from Central Anatolia and Rumelia.”

Despite decades of international success, Öçal says his passion for music remains unchanged.

“I love what I do,” he said. “I spent years touring extensively, especially when I worked with one of America’s leading agencies, performing across states. Now, I want to focus on more meaningful projects with musicians I truly enjoy working with, and perhaps visit new cities I haven’t seen yet.”

Among his recent performances was a concert in the Vatican as part of an event attended by award-winning scientists, where filmmaker David Cronenberg was also a speaker. Upcoming appearances include a solo performance at a historic gallery in Miami and a Trakya Funk (Thracian Funk) concert in Antalya.

Öçal said his latest album reflects an ongoing personal and artistic evolution. It is what he hopes listeners will both feel and recognize.