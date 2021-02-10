Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunk driving charge following a November arrest in New Jersey, authorities said Wednesday.
The "Born To Run" singer was also cited on Nov. 14, 2020, for reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, in New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area.
"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a National Park Service spokesperson said.
The 71-year-old rock icon will make a court appearance in the coming weeks, according to entertainment outlet TMZ, which broke the news.
Springsteen's representative did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.
The incident occurred a few weeks after The Boss released his 20th studio album, "Letter To You" – a return to the layered guitars, dramatic percussion and glockenspiel that swelled into the signature sound he coined with his E Street Band, the group he's performed with since 1972.
