The story of Palestine, often marked from 1948, is a complex and layered narrative, rooted in a colonial process that has steadily consumed the Levant. Today, this story continues to unfold, bringing its colonial past into the present. In the midst of this, an artist has emerged to reframe the conversation: Saint Levant.

Born as Marwan Abdelhamid, Saint Levant is of rich and diverse heritage – Palestinian, Algerian and more – and is a product of our digital age, with TikTok serving as the stage for his meteoric rise. His music, blending Middle Eastern rhythms with global influences, has captivated young audiences around the world. Following the events of Oct. 7, Saint Levant has become a symbol of cultural resistance, a voice for Palestine and a bridge connecting the global youth to a cause that demands attention and empathy.

Saint Levant’s connection to Gaza is deeply personal. His father owned a hotel in Gaza called Deira, a space that not only hosted guests but also carried a sense of place and identity within its walls. In homage to this legacy, Saint Levant named one of his albums "Deira," ensuring that Gaza’s cultural and familial significance remains woven into his artistry. Through his music, he breathes life into Gaza’s vibrant cultural landscape, channeling its traditions and emotions into his performances.

Saint Levant is not merely a musician; he is a curator of Palestinian heritage. From the celebratory sounds of traditional wedding singers to the nuanced colors of Levantine music, his concerts are a deliberate effort to bring Palestine’s cultural richness to the global stage. His song Daloona, for instance, incorporates the spirit of traditional Palestinian wedding music, connecting his audience to the celebratory and communal aspects of Palestinian culture. By doing so, he bridges generations, reminding the young of their roots while sharing these traditions with a global audience that might otherwise never encounter them.

Our journey to see Saint Levant perform began in Edinburgh and led us to Manchester, a city with its own narrative of resilience and reinvention. Manchester, once a thriving industrial hub, now strives to redefine itself in a post-industrial world shaped by immigration and cultural diversity. While our original plan was to attend his concert in London, sold-out tickets redirected us to Manchester, a detour that allowed us to experience the city’s layered identity.

As we arrived, the atmosphere inside the concert hall was electric. A spirited crowd – largely Arab youth but inclusive of many others – filled the space, united by their shared anticipation. Saint Levant’s performances are more than just concerts; they are acts of cultural defiance. On stage, he consistently emphasizes his commitment to Palestine and the broader struggle for justice and identity.

Manchester, with its industrial legacy and evolving identity, provided a fitting backdrop for Saint Levant’s message. His music speaks to universal themes of loss, resilience and hope, resonating deeply in a city seeking its own path forward. He doesn’t merely channel the pain of the Palestinian struggle but also the joy and hope that persist despite it.

Saint Levant’s rise has come at a time when Palestine’s voice is often suppressed – whether through Hollywood narratives, biased media coverage or algorithmic censorship on social media platforms. Yet platforms like TikTok have allowed his art to flourish, breaking through these barriers and bringing the Palestinian story to millions. His songs, such as "Daloona," have become anthems, sung on streets around the world.

Beyond his music, Saint Levant is building a legacy through initiatives like his 2048 Foundation, which aims to unite young people in envisioning a brighter future. He stands out not only for his artistry but also for his authenticity and commitment to his roots. By crafting an inclusive narrative, he has become a source of inspiration and confidence for his audience, offering a language of hope that resonates deeply with young people.

As we left Manchester, our voices echoed his songs, carrying his message forward. Saint Levant’s music continues to inspire, proving that while military force may try to silence Palestine, cultural resistance remains unstoppable. Through his music and identity as Marwan Abdelhamid, Saint Levant has positioned himself as both a voice for his heritage and a leader of a new generation.