Internationally acclaimed musician and composer Sami Yusuf, known for his spiritually resonant performances and global musical influence, is set to take the stage tomorrow evening at Festival Park Yenikapı in Istanbul. The concert, titled “Ecstasy: Between Two Seas,” promises an unforgettable musical journey for fans and marks Yusuf’s long-awaited return to the city.

Organized in collaboration with Anadolu PSM, SIS Production and Kalyon Agency, the event has garnered extraordinary public interest. Within just three hours of ticket release, 10,000 tickets were sold – setting a new record for the venue. Due to overwhelming demand, a total of 20,000 tickets have now been sold, prompting organizers to expand the venue’s capacity and release additional tickets to accommodate the growing audience.

The Istanbul performance will also serve as the world premiere of Sami Yusuf’s new album, "Ecstasy." Drawing inspiration from Turkish music and poetry, and blending it with diverse cultural traditions, Yusuf offers a unique cross-cultural musical experience that transcends borders. The performance is expected to be both musically and spiritually profound, reaffirming Yusuf’s standing as one of the leading voices in world music.

Humanitarian aid for Gaza

More than a musical event, "Ecstasy: Between Two Seas" also carries a humanitarian message. A portion of the concert’s proceeds will be donated to support humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza, reflecting Sami Yusuf’s ongoing commitment to using his platform for global good. The concert aims not only to inspire through art but also to foster solidarity in times of crisis.