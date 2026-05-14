World-renowned musician Sami Yusuf will meet music fans in Istanbul and Ankara this June as part of his “Live in Türkiye” concert series.

Organized in collaboration with Anadolu PSM and Wovo Entertainment, the performances will take place on June 23 and 24 at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater in Istanbul, followed by shows on June 27 and 28 at the ATO Congresium Ankara.

The “Sami Yusuf: Live in Türkiye” series is designed as a cross-cultural musical experience that blends traditional melodies with a contemporary stage production, highlighting music’s role in connecting cultures.

Yusuf has said Türkiye holds a special place for him due to its deep musical heritage and cultural richness. The concerts will feature special arrangements inspired by Turkish music traditions and poetry.

During the Istanbul and Ankara performances, Yusuf is expected to present select works from his extensive repertoire.

A globally recognized artist with large-scale stage productions, Yusuf has released 10 studio albums and 13 live albums to date. He has surpassed 45 million album sales and more than 1 billion streams worldwide.

Throughout his career, he has performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at prestigious venues including Wembley Arena, Royal Albert Hall, Shrine Auditorium and the Philharmonie de Paris.

His recent projects include the “When Paths Meet” concert series, along with “Ecstasy: Between Two Seas – Istanbul (2025),” “Live at the Roman Theater – Jordan (2025)” and “Symphony of Stars – Abu Dhabi (2025).”