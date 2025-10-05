Attorneys for Sean "Diddy” Combs are planning to appeal after the Grammy-winning artist and music executive was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters. The case shattered his carefully cultivated reputation as an affable celebrity entrepreneur, A-list party host and reality TV star.

It culminated a public reckoning for the 55-year-old hip-hop star, who made a plea for leniency and wept as his lawyers played a video portraying his family life, career and philanthropy.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian also fined Combs $500,000, the maximum allowed.

Combs was convicted in July of flying his girlfriends and many men around the country to engage in drug-fueled sexual encounters over many years and in multiple places.

The sordid, nearly two-month trial in a federal court in Manhattan featured harrowing testimony from women who said Combs beat, threatened, sexually assaulted and blackmailed them.

He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

Here's briefly what to know about the case.

Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

He has already served a year in jail, meaning he could get out in about three years.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of more than 11 years. Combs' lawyers wanted him freed immediately and said the time behind bars has already forced his remorse and sobriety. On the eve of his sentencing, Combs wrote the judge proclaiming himself to be a new man after realizing he was "broken to my core.”

Combs’ lawyers said they will appeal.

There is no chance of parole in the federal system.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik said that sparing Combs serious prison time would excuse years of violence.

Key witnesses against Combs urged the judge to reject leniency for the hip-hop mogul, saying they feared for their safety if he was freed.

Combs was sent to a Brooklyn federal lockup a year ago after his lawyers unsuccessfully fought to keep him out of jail following his arrest.

The lockup is used mainly for post-arrest detention for people awaiting trial in federal courts in Manhattan or Brooklyn. Other inmates are there to serve short sentences following convictions.

The facility has been plagued by problems since opening in the 1990s. In recent years, its conditions have been so stark that some judges have refused to send people there.

Combs' lawyers were denied a request to let him await trial under house arrest at his mansion on an island in Miami Beach, Florida.

It wasn’t immediately clear where he will serve the remainder of his sentence.

There is a federal lockup for men near Combs' home. It's a low-security federal correctional institution at Miami with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. The inmate population there totals 1,000, including 174 at the camp and 826 at the correctional institution, according to its website.