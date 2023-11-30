Spotify, the world's leading music streaming platform, has recently unveiled its highly anticipated list of the top 10 most streamed artists of 2023. Notably, the chart-topping position comes as no surprise as it is claimed by none other than Taylor Swift.

Here is the rundown of the top 10 most streamed artists:

Taylor Swift: With her hit song "The Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift made an indelible mark, topping the charts as the most streamed artist of the year. Her "The Era's" tour and subsequent tour film continued to keep her in the limelight throughout the year, further solidifying her position as the most listened-to artist on Spotify in 2023.

Bad Bunny: Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny claimed the second spot on Spotify's most streamed artists list.

The Weeknd: With his album "Dawn FM," The Weeknd secured the third position as one of the most streamed artists of 2023.

Drake: Canadian rap artist Drake, creator of the album "For All The Dogs," emerged as one of the most popular artists of the year.

Peso Pluma: The Mexican singer gained global recognition, securing the fifth spot on the coveted list.

Feid: Colombian artist Feid clinched the sixth spot on the list of most streamed artists.

Travis Scott: The renowned American rapper found himself among the most streamed artists of the year, securing the seventh position.

SZA: Known for her contributions to The Kill Bill, SZA earned the eighth spot as one of the most popular artists of the year.

Karol G: Colombian singer and songwriter Karol G claimed the ninth spot on Spotify's list of most streamed artists.

Lana Del Rey: The American singer-songwriter secures the tenth position as one of the most streamed artists of the year.