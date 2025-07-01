Turkish Dutch artist Emil Rose continues to confidently strengthen his connection with his cultural roots. Adding a new chapter to his career in Turkish-language music, Emil Rose has teamed up with Murda for the duet "Hasret" ("Longing") which he presents to listeners with great enthusiasm. Skillfully blending Turkish melodies with Western sounds, Emil Rose successfully conveys the warmth and energy of summer in the song.

The lyrics are penned by Erdem Kozan, Emil Rose and Önder Doğan, while Emil Rose and Murda collaborated on the composition. Production is handled by Ryder & Seno and the music video is directed by Rik Louwerse. In the video, Emil Rose and Murda appear in a traditional wedding setting, with scenes featuring drums, zurna (a traditional Turkish wind instrument), Turkish cuisine and flags, reflecting the song’s warm and intimate atmosphere.

Emil Rose (R) and Murda pose together. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Ersay Üner on Aksu’s album

Renowned musician Ersay Üner recently performed at Jolly Joker Atakent, where he was praised for his performance and answered questions from journalists before the concert. Speaking about Sezen Aksu’s eagerly awaited new album – her first in eight years – Üner confirmed his involvement, saying, "Yes, I arranged a song on the album. This is a very special memory for me." He also noted that the album contains many beautiful songs and promised listeners an unforgettable musical feast.

Renowned musician Ersay Üner. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Burhan Öçal’s Leyla trio

Imagine a jazz festival set away from the chaos of Istanbul, immersed in nature... “Jazz in the Forest & Picnic Market” at Lifepark, with its enchanting woodland atmosphere, has become a favorite not only for jazz lovers but also for figures from the arts, media and entertainment sectors this summer. Picnic tables scattered freely among the trees, world-class music performances and star-studded joyful moments combined to create a festival experience that feels far from the city yet intimately close.

The festival’s music program began with the warm Latin sounds of the Cuban-origin Leyanner Chibas Band. This was followed by the Önder Focan Quartet featuring Meltem Ege – one of the doyens of Turkish jazz – Elif Çağlar Quartet known from international stages, the mesmerizing voice of Jehan Barbur and one of the evening’s most anticipated performances: Burhan Öçal’s Leyla Trio & special guest Alex Wilson. The blend of jazz melodies with birdsong offered attendees a music therapy experience perfectly integrated with nature.

A particularly special moment was the project “Dreams of Leyla,” inspired by percussion master Burhan Öçal’s daughter Leyla. After premiering in Singapore, Leyla Trio had its Turkish debut on the Lifepark stage. In this special concert version, British jazz pianist Alex Wilson joined the stage, turning the trio into a quartet.

Öçal shared his feelings onstage: “One day, when I missed my daughter deeply, a melody came to me. I thought, ‘Why shouldn’t this be Leyla’s music?’ and started this project. Tonight we played the first piece. The second is finished as well. This will be a series that I will continue as long as I live.” His words deeply touched the audience and the musically and emotionally intense performance left a special impression on everyone present.

Lifepark’s Jazz in the Forest & Picnic Market is not just a concert series; it’s a place where city dwellers can reconnect with nature and escape daily routines. Attendees brought camping chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, creating their own cozy spaces. Under the shade of trees, the aroma of coffee, homemade snacks, children’s laughter and the rhythm of jazz came together in harmony.

Children under 12 were admitted free, encouraging families to attend comfortably. With children running freely, pets resting on the grass and adults bonding with nature, this event offered a peaceful and intimate experience where everyone could find their own space.

The event also brought together leading figures from arts, media and entertainment, including Isabelle Dumont, the French Ambassador and accomplished cellist; manager Rezzan Çankır; actors Gülcan Arslan, Cemre Gümeli, Teoman Kumbaracıbaşı and Tuvana Türkay; screenwriters Pelin Karamehmetoğlu, Melek Seven and Nuran Evren Şit; producer-director Burcu Alptekin; and media and society figures such as Tuğçe Koç, Cansu Ak, Sema Gültekin and Ebru Aytemur.

The highly popular Jazz in the Forest & Picnic Market series will return on different dates this summer at Lifepark. With quality music harmonized with nature, a free-spirited atmosphere, and a collective spirit, this event series is poised to become a permanent highlight on Istanbul’s cultural calendar.

Get your camping chairs, thermoses, and music souls ready – this escape, a balm for city hearts, will soon welcome you again in the Lifepark forest.