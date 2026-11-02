Tarkan is taking his 2008 song “Uyan” (“Wake Up”) to a global audience with a new English-language version titled “Wake Up.” Created voluntarily for the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP31, which Türkiye will host in Antalya from Nov. 9-20, the project brings its call to protect nature to an international audience with English lyrics and a new musical arrangement.

Türkiye has positioned COP31 as an “Action COP,” aiming to turn decisions into tangible steps. Lending his voice to the summit through music, the pop superstar has brought together a strong team of international talent for the project.

The music video was directed by Jessy Terrero, who has previously worked with major artists including Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Enrique Iglesias, Daddy Yankee and 50 Cent. He also directed the video for The Weeknd and Maluma’s “Hawái” remix. The music video was filmed in Türkiye with a crew of nearly 200.

I was also on set and had the chance to meet Terrero. Expressing his admiration for Tarkan, the director said he was delighted both to work with the singer and to be part of a project with such a meaningful purpose.

Alp Korfalı served as director of photography, while Pete “Boxsta” Martin handled the arrangement, mixing and mastering of the song, written and composed by Tarkan. Recorded at Matrix Studios and The Woods Studios in London, the track also features vocals by Dantae Johnson, Evin Durkin and Emma Van Heldsingen. The project was produced by HITT Music Production.

Speaking about the release, Tarkan said he had always been fascinated by nature's delicate balance and harmony, adding that he could never accept or turn a blind eye to the damage caused by human activity.

He said he wrote “Uyan” (“Wake Up”) years ago, believing that people could change the course of things by coming together. The new version, he explained, is meant to ‘give nature a voice around the world and remind us all to take action.

Emphasizing that COP31 would bring the world together to seek collective solutions to the climate crisis, Tarkan said he hoped his message would reach more people and inspire them to act.

Tarkan is seen on the set of his “Wake Up” music video as the crew films a scene. (DHA Photo)

His message is clear: “We are running out of time. We must act before it is too late. We have no choice but to wake up and awaken those who are still asleep. And I still believe: If we believe and join hands, anything is possible.”

Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum also thanked Tarkan for his contribution. Addressing the singer in a post on his social media account, Kurum wrote: “Dear Tarkan, when you called on us to ‘Wake Up’ years ago, your message touched our hearts.”

Kurum also said the song's release would help draw attention to the climate crisis ahead of COP31 in Antalya and thanked Tarkan for his contribution.

I think it's important for music to have a place at an international gathering like COP31. The impact of efforts to tackle the climate crisis also depends on whether they resonate with the public and whether people can connect the issue to their own lives.

In this respect, Tarkan's decision to turn a song he wrote years ago into a call addressed to the world today is particularly meaningful.

Being there for the shoot, I got to see firsthand how music can bring people together for a common cause. I hope “Wake Up” will resonate with listeners and help drive efforts to find solutions at COP31.