Taylor Swift’s latest offering, "The Tortured Poets Department," has become the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day.

Swift, 34, also became the most-streamed artist in a single day on the platform when her record was released on April 19, according to the streaming service.

On X, formerly Twitter, the company wrote: "History made! On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift’s 'The Tortured Poets Department' was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day.”

The Grammy winner’s highly anticipated 11th studio album includes collaborations with Florence And The Machine and Post Malone and her song titles and lyrics appear to make reference to some of her ex-flames.

"Fortnight," featuring U.S. rapper and singer Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, is Swift’s first single from the album and has become Spotify’s most streamed song in a single day.

Her music video for the track includes an appearance from "Dead Poets Society" stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, as well as her collaborator Post Malone.

Hours after dropping the 16-song edition of her album the U.S. pop superstar announced an expanded version with an extra 15 songs, titled "The Anthology."

The "Bad Blood" singer, who is known for taking inspiration from past relationships for her music, has placed "So Long, London" at number five in the album’s tracklist – the slot reserved for the most meaningful song on each of Swift’s records.

The song is thought to offer new insight into her split with "The Favourite" actor Joe Alwyn after six years together.

Before the album’s release, fans had speculated whether the album title was a reference to star Alwyn.