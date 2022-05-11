The Oyster Duo, a bass and piano pair, will give a dynamic and exciting concert in Istanbul on May 15. The duo comprises Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova and her husband double bassist Nicholas Santangelo Schwartz.

Fedorova, regarded by music authorities as one of the top 10 female pianists, will perform at the concert, titled Peace to Ukraine, along with Schwartz at the Austrian Cultural Office in Istanbul.

The event will be organized by the Austrian missions in Ankara and Istanbul in collaboration with ACF and Kam Management.

The pair will also take the stage at the Music of Virtuosos program at Istanbul's Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House on May 16.

They will perform songs from their album "Stolen Pearls."