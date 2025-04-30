Tuğba Yurt, one of Turkish pop’s standout voices, greets her fans with a heartfelt new single titled "Bu Son Olacak" ("This Will Be the Last"). The emotionally charged track has officially launched on digital platforms, drawing attention with its touching lyrics and stirring atmosphere.

With lyrics by Özlem Melda Gürbey and music by Ilker Bayraktar, the song was arranged by accomplished producer Tarık Ister. Mixing was handled by Utku Ünsal and Tarık Ister, with mastering done by Ünsal. Combining Yurt’s powerful vocals with poetic, stripped-down lyrics, "Bu Son Olacak" takes listeners on a reflective journey through the end of a love story, offering a sincere and resonant musical experience.

Renowned Turkish singer Tuğba Yurt. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

James Arthur releases new album

Following the success of his album "Bitter Sweet Love," British singer-songwriter James Arthur has released his most introspective work yet: "Pisces." Now available on all major platforms, the album builds on the raw emotion of his 2024 single "ADHD" while introducing a more experimental and ambient sound.

Drawing inspiration from his astrological sign, Pisces, Arthur explores themes of sensitivity, introspection and emotional complexity throughout the album. He describes "Pisces" as a deeply personal reflection of who he is, with each track representing a part of his identity. For Arthur, naming the album "Pisces" naturally unifies its emotional and conceptual core.

Kings of Convenience in Istanbul

Beloved Norwegian indie pop duo Kings of Convenience will perform at KüçükÇiftlik Park in Istanbul on May 28, 2025, organized by Epifoni and URU.

Norwegian indie pop duo Kings of Convenience. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Known for their soft vocals and Bossa-nova-tinged acoustic pop, Erlend Oye and Erik Glambek Boe will be joined by a drummer and bassist for portions of the show. Opening the evening will be rising Turkish artist Sena Şener, whose distinctive style and dynamic stage presence are sure to captivate the audience.

As pioneers of the “New Acoustic Movement” alongside artists such as Belle and Sebastian and Coldplay, Kings of Convenience made a lasting impact with their 2009 album, "Declaration of Dependence." Following a long hiatus, they returned in 2021 with "Peace or Love," featuring fan favorites like "Know How," "Misread," "I’d Rather Dance with You" and "Mrs. Cold."

Their music blends influences from artists like Nick Drake, Simon & Garfunkel, and Caetano Veloso while capturing the calm, poetic spirit of their Nordic roots. This Istanbul show promises to be an unforgettable night for music lovers.