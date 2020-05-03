Big Burn Istanbul, which has hosted more than 65,000 music lovers over the past three years and stands out as the city's most anticipated electronic music event, will go online due to COVID-19 measures.

Big Burn Istanbul Digital Festival, Turkey’s first-ever digital electronic music festival experience, will go live with 16 hours of performances on two different stages.

The event, which sets out to bring together more people every year, is gearing up to host Turkey's first online digital electronic music festival on Saturday, May 9.

The lineup consists of local and global names, including RX Istanbul and Orman. The Big Burn Istanbul Digital Festival can be viewed on www.bigburn2020.com.

The Big Burn Digital Festival's lineup includes stars from the global scene, such as Victor Ruiz, Philipp Straub, Teenage Mutants, Oc & Verde and Coyu, along with Turkey's local talents Procombo, Evrim de Evrim, Tangun, Cure-Shot, Junior, Ozan Yazgan and Büber.

