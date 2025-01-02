Iconic Turkish Arabesque music singer Ferdi Tayfur died at the age of 79 on Thursday.

Tayfur had been hospitalized in the southern Antalya province, where he had been receiving treatment since Dec. 16.

He received a kidney transplant from his son in 2020.

Tayfur, born on Nov. 15, 1945, in Adana to the Turanbayburt family, held the record for the best-selling arabesque albums and movies, with a remarkable life story to tell.

Ferdi Tayfur's record is seen among the cassettes and records of renowned artists in a shop at the Unkapanı record sellers' bazaar in Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2021. (AA File Photo)

In 1967, at the age of 22, Ferdi Tayfur released his first album, "Yapıştı Canıma Bir Kara Sevda" (A Blind Love Haunts Me). Despite his efforts, his early albums up to 1970 failed to gain much attention. Disappointed, he returned to Adana, where he worked as a tractor driver in the expansive cotton fields.

His turning point came in 1970 with the release of his seventh album, "Kaderimsin" (You Are My Fate), which earned him recognition in the music industry. During the 1970s, Tayfur consistently released two to three albums each year, usually featuring two songs. He often changed record labels and even launched his own, but financial success remained elusive.

Tayfur was one of the most significant figures in Turkish arabesque music, a genre known for its deeply emotional tunes and lyrics that often explore themes of love, longing, heartbreak, and social challenges. He brought an unmatched authenticity to arabesque music, capturing the struggles and emotions of working-class life in Türkiye.

Tayfur's breakthrough in the 1970s was a turning point for arabesque, as he emerged as one of the leading voices of the genre alongside Orhan Gencebay and Müslüm Gürses. His music struck a chord with millions, especially among urban migrants grappling with economic and social hardships in the rapidly changing cities of Türkiye. Songs like "Bırak Şu Gurbeti" and "Huzurum Kalmadı" became timeless classics, offering comfort and connection to listeners during difficult times.